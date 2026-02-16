On Sunday evening, the NBA All-Star game took place from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the home of the Clippers. Although he was voted in as a starter, Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry was unable to participate in the festivities as he recovers from a knee injury, although that didn't stop him from knocking down an epic trick shot before the game got underway.

Curry is approaching the age of 38 but remains among the best players in the NBA today, and recently, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal had some high praise for the future Hall of Famer.

In a segment that he did with Overtime, O'Neal was given a picture of several NBA legends and asked to speak when he saw a player better than Curry. O'Neal didn't talk during the entire segment, despite seeing pictures of several all-time greats, including none other than himself.

Finally, the big man wrapped it up by saying, “Steph is the GOAT,” per Overtime on Instagram.

Article Continues Below

O'Neal has long been known as one of Curry's most outspoken supporters in the NBA media landscape, which serves as a stark juxtaposition to his frequent criticisms of big men in the league today.

In a vacuum, it makes sense that O'Neal would be enamored by Curry's ability to shoot the ball from long range, considering his own struggles with knocking in shots from outside the paint, and one also has to appreciate Curry's longevity, playing at a level somewhat comparable to his prime as he approaches 20 years in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Warriors shook things up slightly at the recent NBA trade deadline by trading for Atlanta Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to vault them into contender status out West.

The Warriors will next hit the floor on Thursday against the Boston Celtics.