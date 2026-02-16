On Sunday evening, the NBA All-Star game took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was part of the festivities. Edwards' team ended up winning the game, and the star won the All-Star game MVP award for his efforts, torching opponents throughout the game.

One of Edwards' teammates for the game was Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, who caught up with Edwards after the game in a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

In a leaked video, Edwards could be heard telling Johnson that he “Can't wait to come home,” per PlayoffJalen on X, formerly Twitter, via Basket News.

🚨 BREAKING: A new video has surfaced around NBA twitter of Anthony Edwards telling Jalen Johnson he “can’t wait to come home” Could we see a potential ANT to ATL??! 👀 pic.twitter.com/c7CT7Zvqh7 — 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗝𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻 (@PlayoffJohnson) February 16, 2026

Edwards hails from the Atlanta area and could be seen pointing to his Atlanta-themed hat when his name was announced prior to the start of the All-Star game.

Johnson, meanwhile, has established himself as the man in Atlanta after the team traded point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards earlier this year, using his combination of playmaking and athleticism to turn himself into one of the best young forwards in the game today.

While Edwards has seen some great success with the Timberwolves so far, it's not out of the question that things could become untenable if they have a playoff disappointment in 2026. Minnesota has made it to the conference finals in each of the last two seasons, but was uncompetitive in both of those series, first against the Dallas Mavericks in 2024 and then against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2025.

If Edwards were to ever request a trade or threaten to leave in free agency, the Hawks would be a landing spot that would likely be floated by fans and pundits alike due to his connection to the area, as well as the recent exchange with Johnson.

In any case, the Timberwolves will next hit the floor on Friday vs the Dallas Mavericks.