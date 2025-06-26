After going without a pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors enter day two with the 41st pick in the second round. With a handful of prospects in their range, the Warriors are reportedly considering sharpshooter Koby Brea and versatile guard Sion James, among others.

Brea and James were two of the top five players on the Warriors' radar, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. Golden State appears to be looking for perimeter help, as four of the five players on Siegel's list are guards.

“There are several targets who will be on the board for the Golden State Warriors with the 41st pick who would make sense,” Siegel reported. “Alex Toohey, Rocco Zikarsky, Sion James and Kam Jones are four names to monitor for Golden State. However, Koby Brea is no doubt the most underrated shooter in this draft class who would fit in perfectly with how the Warriors operate offensively.”

However, the Warriors are potentially interested in trading the pick, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported. Fischer tweeted that Golden State is one of four teams “open” to trading its second-round selection, joining the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors sent their first-round pick to the Miami Heat in the Jimmy Butler trade at the deadline. Miami used the No. 20 pick on Illinois point guard Kasparas Jakucionis, whom many projected would be a lottery pick.

Warriors' biggest roster needs entering 2025 NBA Draft

Coming off a disappointing early playoff exit, the Warriors entered the 2025 offseason with just five players under contract. That leaves them in a precarious position, particularly considering they owe Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green nearly $140 million combined in 2025-2026. The cap situation puts Golden State at a crossroads, making its lone 2025 NBA Draft pick all the more critical.

The Warriors' biggest roster need figures to be at center, but the lack of quality big men in the draft makes that goal largely unattainable. Golden State will return Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post, who combined for 51 starts in 2024-2025, but neither was effective when on the court.

Golden State desperately needs to find a player capable of contributing out of the gate, making a veteran like James or Brea a solid fit. James and Brea both played five years of college basketball, including their last year as significant contributors to a Power Five program.