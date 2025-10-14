Veteran center Al Horford officially signed a multi-year contract with the Golden State Warriors late last month, and it appears as though the five-time All-Star knows his career is winding down.

Horford recently told Nick Friedell of The Athletic that he envisions Golden State as the last franchise he will play for.

“Horford never thought he would leave Boston, but now he is hopeful that San Francisco is the final stop in his NBA journey,” Friedell wrote. “He knows anything can happen in the league, but he believes the Warriors will be his last team.”

“Yeah, I think so,” Horford said. “I think at this point in my career, where I see everything, that is my expectation, just to be here.”

The 39-year-old was encouraged to join the Warriors by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green this past offseason, and will hope to make an impact as the group attempts to compete in an extremely talented Western Conference.

Horford helped the Boston Celtics bring home an NBA title in 2024, and will hope to add a layer of championship experience and adaptability in short order.

“As a newcomer, I don’t have all the answers,” Horford said. “I’m coming in with a mindset that I’m gonna learn, and I’m trying to understand how they operate, how they do things. I’ve played against them for a lot of years. I’ve covered their system, so I understand certain things, and I don’t really fully understand what it’s like to be a Warrior. So, for me, I’m coming in here trying to learn. I’m trying to learn as quick as I can because I don’t have all the time in the world. We’re trying to do some really special things here, and it’s just trying to get acclimated as quickly as I can with coach (Steve Kerr), with his terminology, with the players, things that they like, things that they don’t. Just trying to fit into the system.”