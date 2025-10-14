The NBA regular season is around the corner, and the Golden State Warriors will enter the fresh campaign with center Al Horford ready to play alongside fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Horford inked a multi-year contract to join the Warriors late in September, and the five-time All-Star recently said that the conversations he enjoyed with both Curry and Green were key reasons behind his decision to sign with the team.

“The Warriors provided the type of well-run team — and championship opportunity this season — that made the move smoother, and Horford thought he would fit within their mix of high-level veterans and younger players looking to make their own mark,” wrote Nick Friedell of The Athletic. “Horford said at his opening news conference last week that he did not have a relationship with Warriors team leaders Stephen Curry and Draymond Green before signing with Golden State. But once it became clear that playing with the Warriors was a possibility, he started to get a recruiting pitch from both.”

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, I had communication with them, with Steph and Draymond,” Horford said. “And that was important. It happened very fast because it was at a point where they came to me and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’d love to have you,’ and all these things. And it was one of these things that, for me, looking at this fit and the potential, it just felt right. So them reaching out to me was important.”

An 18-year veteran, Horford helped the Boston Celtics win an NBA title in 2024, and could be a difference-maker for a Golden State team that is hoping to compete in a crowded Western Conference field.