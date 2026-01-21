The Golden State Warriors absorbed a significant blow to their season Monday night when Jimmy Butler III suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a win over the Miami Heat, a development that immediately cast uncertainty over the franchise’s short-term direction and long-term ceiling.

In the wake of the injury, Bill Simmons raised a bleak hypothetical that would pair Paul George alongside Stephen Curry, framing it as one of the few conceivable paths forward if Golden State opts to reshuffle its core.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons suggested a deal that would send Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for George, despite acknowledging the logic was tenuous for both sides.

“I don’t know what else they would do. The only trade I could think of, and I don't even know why Philly would do this is if Philly just wants to get off this year plus two more years of Paul George and you’re like, take Butler. He’s back on All-Star break next year as an expiring contract. We’ll take the extra Paul George year. Here’s a protected pick and any interest in getting off of Paul George,” Simmons said.

Podcast guest Rob Mahoney immediately questioned the premise.

“That’s pretty dark if that’s where we’re going right off the bat,” Mahoney said.

Simmons doubled down on the sobering implications of the scenario.

“Dark for everyone including Paul George. It’s like this is my trade value? A guy who just tore his ACL. Pretty rough,” Simmons said.

George, 35, is in his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range across 23 appearances. He is playing 29.8 minutes per contest. George is in the second year of a four-year, $211.5 million contract signed during the 2024 offseason, earning $51.6 million this season with a $56.8 million player option for the 2027–28 season.

Butler, 36, saw his season end prematurely after appearing in 38 games in his first full campaign with Golden State following his trade from Miami last February. He averaged 20 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc in 31.1 minutes per game. Butler is earning $54.1 million this season and is owed $56.8 million next year under a two-year extension before becoming a free agent.

On the court, the Warriors showed signs of instability following Butler’s injury, falling 145–127 to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night in a game they never led and trailed by as many as 30 points. Golden State sits at 25–20, currently eighth in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors open a four-game road trip Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks (18-26) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with questions surrounding Curry’s supporting cast and the organization’s next move looming over the remainder of the season.