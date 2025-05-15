Golden State Warriors chairman Joe Lacob has faith in his young players, including Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga, who will enter this summer’s free agency pool, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. However, the market for Kuminga is slim, which could work in the Warriors’ favor this summer.

Marks sees only one team potentially standing in the Warriors’ way of retaining Kuminga, per NBA on ESPN.

“There’s only one team out there, which is the Brooklyn Nets, that can go out and make a significant offer sheet on Jonathan Kuminga,” Marks said. “Brooklyn has been known, they did it in the past of basically putting down a whopper sheet, offer sheets. They did it with Tyler Johnson, they did it with Otto Porter, going back, they did it with Allen Crabbe. The danger of doing offer sheets is when a team elects not to match the offer sheet.”

For this, Bobby Marks says the Warriors should let Kuminga test the free agency waters.

“I think where Golden State is, I think you let him test the market,” Marks said. “Listen, if he wants to sign an offer sheet, then that’s kind of the risk you play. I do think the number for Kuminga is probably an $18 – $20 million guy.”

Joe Lacob blasts Warriors fans trashing young players

Chairman Joe Lacob is confident in the Warriors’ youth. Lacob believes they will significantly leap in their development in 2025-26, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II.

“I would hope our young players take yet another leap,” Lacob said. “I get very upset when I read all this crap on the internet, these comments by people, you know, ‘This guy’s crap. That guy’s crap. The drafts were terrible.’ Bull—! Our drafts were not bad at all. These guys are very young. They’ve had to fit into a very difficult situation with experienced players. It’s not like they can just go out and put up numbers. So I think we’ve drafted very well. We’ve got some good young players.”

Lacob has a lot of faith in head coach Steve Kerr and his front office.

“I have a great coach and I have a great GM,” Lacob said. “I have no problems with anything in respect to them. Mike made a fantastic trade. Before we made that trade, we were one game under .500, and it didn’t look like we were going anywhere. We won a first-round series against a very good up-and-coming team with a lot of athleticism and size. I thought it was a hell of a win.”

It sounds like the Warriors will look to keep most of their roster intact for next season.