Golden State Warriors chairman Joe Lacob addressed his team's youth as the franchise heads into a pivotal offseason. After watching the Stephen Curry-less Warriors lose Game 5 to the Minnesota Timerwolves, losing their second-round series 4-1, Lacob berated fans criticizing Golden State's young players.

Lacob is confident his team will improve and blasted Warriors fans that trashed his young guys, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II.

“I would hope our young players take yet another leap,” Lacob said. “I get very upset when I read all this crap on the internet, these comments by people, you know, ‘This guy’s crap. That guy’s crap. The drafts were terrible.’ Bull—! Our drafts were not bad at all. These guys are very young. They’ve had to fit into a very difficult situation with experienced players. It’s not like they can just go out and put up numbers. So I think we’ve drafted very well. We’ve got some good young players.”

Still, the core remains in aging All-Star Stephen Curry, entering his 17th NBA season, and veterans Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green as Warriors owner Joe Lacob shows faith in head coach Steve Kerr and the team front office.

“I have a great coach and I have a great GM,” Lacob said. “I have no problems with anything in respect to them. Mike made a fantastic trade. Before we made that trade, we were one game under .500 and it didn’t look like we were going anywhere. We won a first-round series against a very good up-and-coming team with a lot of athleticism and size. I thought it was a hell of a win.

“Got us pretty tired probably for this series, and maybe that was just too much to overcome. In that first game (against Minnesota), Steph looked like he was going to cook, right? But what are we going to do? Stuff happens,” Lacob concluded.

Draymond Green's defiant message to Warriors haters

Warriors veteran Draymond Green addressed concerns over his aging core. Green's defiant message referenced last year's run and how it's not the first time he's heard naysayers mention the fact that the Warriors are getting older, per 95.7 The Game.

“They pointed that out last year. And the year before, too. One thing I can assure them is every year we will get older just like every year,” Green said. “But I don’t worry about that one bit. I feel like I’m still improving. I feel like Steph is still improving. I feel like Jimmy’s still improving. As long as you're improving in this league, it'll treat you well.”

We'll what the Warriors do as the summer unfolds.