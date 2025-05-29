The Golden State Warriors season came to an end when they were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. It was a disappointing ending for the Warriors who saw star guard Stephen Curry sidelined for the majority of the series due to a hamstring injury. Curry wasn’t the only Warriors player dealing with an injury as Brandin Podziemski suffered a wrist injury.

With the Warriors offseason now in effect, Brandin Podziemski underwent successful surgery for his wrist injury and is expected to be ready by the time training camp rolls around, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Podziemski’s timeline is certainly a welcome one for the Warriors organization and their fanbase. In Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals when the Warriors were eliminated, Podziemski had his best game statistically of the playoffs. He finished with a team-high 28 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Podziemski has developed into one of the Warriors’ better role players. This season, he appeared in 64 games, including 33 starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the playoffs, Podziemski started 11 of 12 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 36.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70.8 percent shooting from free-throw line.

The Warriors had momentum heading into the playoffs after finishing the season 23-8 following the Jimmy Butler trade. After eliminating the Houston Rockets in the opening round of the playoffs, the Warriors stole Game 1 from the Timberwolves in the WCSF. But the injury to Curry was too much for the team to overcome.