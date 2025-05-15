As the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, the team is entering an intriguing offseason where they look to boost the squad led by Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. One question remains, the Warriors' future with Jonathan Kuminga, but another player who was asked about their future is Buddy Hield.

During Golden State's exit interviews on Thursday, Hield would have nothing but high praises for the organization, saying that he wants “to be around here forever,” according to Anthony Slater.

“To keep it real, you understand, you see the value of spacing for this team,” Hield said. “You know, just keep it real, can't be just Steph out there. You know, you see how they played me in the Minnesota series because he was not out there, just the value is spacing, and shooting is much needed in this league and for this team. So I want to be around here forever.”

“I mean until I'm not needed,” Hield continued. “But I know that this is a business, but I love being here man, I think that with Mike and Steve and the whole coaching staff, the training staff, I feel like I created a fair relationship with everybody and players and I loved being around there and I'm sure they love me being around here but I just understand it's a business. Anything can happen, but yeah, I want to be here.”

“It’s the happiest I’ve ever been playing basketball… I want to be here forever.” Buddy Hield on his time with the Warriors 🙌 (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/aTreexo6Kh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Buddy Hield on how happy he's been to be with the Warriors

As Hield expresses his love for the Warriors, it seems he'll be a crucial part of the team's immediate future, as much-needed three-point shooting next to Curry. After playing his year season in the league, he would continue on Thursday by talking about how this past season is the “happiest I've ever been in playing basketball.”

“I mean, I can say this is the most happiest I've ever been in playing basketball,” Hield said. “I tell the guys, man, the season went by so fast, and because there was so much fun, I had a lot of joy. You know, being around Steve's group, you know, being around the players, just the training staff, and then they all made me feel welcome.”

“And I feel like it went by so fast, and like most seasons of teams, it feels like it was very long, you know, like when I'm getting out here, but this organization, I didn't,” Hield continued.

This past season, Hield averaged 11.1 points while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc. At any rate, Golden State looks to improve next season after finishing with a 48-34 record, which put them seventh in the West.