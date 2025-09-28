Free agent combo guard De'Anthony Melton has confirmed his commitment to join the Golden State Warriors, league sources told ClutchPoints on Sunday afternoon.

While the specifics of his contract are still in the process of being finalized as a result of Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, Melton will be returning to the Warriors for the 2025-26 season and hold a key role in their backcourt. Kuminga has until Wednesday, October 1, to make a decision on his qualifying offer.

After months of speculation suggesting that the Warriors would sign Melton in free agency, the seven-year NBA veteran is officially returning to Golden State. This confirmation from Melton comes immediately after veteran big man Al Horford made his decision to officially join the Warriors with a multi-year contract agreement.

Horford will enter the 2025-26 NBA season as the Warriors' starting center, sources said. Both Horford and Melton will not officially sign and finalize their respective contracts until after Kuminga agrees to his deal.

Melton, 27, signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract with the Dubs on the mid-level exception before the 2024-25 season. However, he suffered a torn left ACL after just six appearances.

As a result, the Warriors included Melton with three second-round picks in a trade to acquire veteran guard Dennis Schroder in December. Schroder was later flipped in the multi-team trade that sent six-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler to the Warriors.

While it was a small sample size, Melton averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range last season. He fit the mold of a 3-and-D player the Dubs had been searching for on the perimeter, and Melton's personality immediately gelled with the personnel on the Warriors' roster.

That is why even after he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Melton and Golden State held strong mutual interest on rekindling their partnership in 2025 free agency.

When the free-agent window opened this offseason, Melton was receiving interest from several organizations. The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers were among Western Conference contenders who were in contact with Melton, sources said.

Although there was a growing expectation that the Lakers would eventually secure a deal with him, the team went in a different direction by signing Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia using their mid-level exception. Los Angeles recently signed Marcus Smart using their bi-annual exception.

Melton has worked hard to get back on the court after suffering his ACL injury, and he is “very excited” for another opportunity to play for the Warriors, league sources told ClutchPoints. The veteran guard will once again be a key rotational piece in Steve Kerr's rotations.

The Warriors will officially announce Horford, Melton, and other signings after Kuminga's restricted free agency situation is solved.