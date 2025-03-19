The Golden State Warriors got a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks without Stephen Curry, defeating them 104.93. On a night they didn't have their best offensive player, they had to lean on their defense, and it was Draymond Green who led the way in that department. Green finished with four blocks and two steals and was the main defender on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who only scored 20 points.

With his defense elevating over the past few games and the Warriors winning, Green thinks he should be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

“Obviously, if we keep winning and close this year out strong, most definitely,” Green said Ohm Youngmisuk. “I look around the league and don't see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do. I don't see many players completely throwing off an entire team's offense the way I do. One thousand percent.

“Especially with Wemby [the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama] going down, seemed like he had it won. And now it is right there. So 1 million percent I have a case, and I will continue to build that case for these next 13 games. Tonight was a prime example of that.”

Though Green has had a few solid defensive performances, it's going to take a lot more for him to build his case to get into the running for the award.

Does Draymond Green have a chance at DPOY?

Right now, it seems like Evan Mobley is the clear frontrunner for the award, and there are some other players that he's going to build a case over as well. Dyson Daniels has been the best perimeter defender in the league this season and he has record-breaking stats to show. Jaren Jackson Jr. has continued to stay steady in the race.

Green thinks he can match up with those players, and he says he has the stats to get into the conversation.

“You got some people that have a vote on the East Coast that probably see us play four times a year,” Green said. “And if you look at the stats, you be like, ‘Oh, Draymond averages one steal and a block.' Those numbers don't jump off the page at you. But you watch me play and then ask the opposing coach what did I do to [their] offense? It's a different story.

“This award is widely based off statistics, and those statistics don't always tell the story … But I want another one, and I ain't retired yet. I still got a chance.”

Green has always been the type of person who has unwavering faith, so we'll just have to see if he can get himself into the conversation.