Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green understands the situation that Jonathan Kuminga. After missing the past two months, he is set to make his return. However, the Warriors and Kuminga are in a contract year. Missing extended like this only adds to more worry.

Luckily, Green has been in Kuminga's shoes before. He understands the pressure, anxiety, and uncertainty about receiving a new contract. After the franchise didn't extend him this past offseason, those worries have heightened. Green explained via The Athletic's Anthony Slater his encouragement to the young player.

“He’s missed a pretty important two months,” Green said. “You’re not going to get it all back in one day. But as a competitor, he does have the contract situation coming up. You don’t get this far not wanting to be someone who makes it happen. Naturally, you press. That’s a tough thing to understand. I’ve been in contract situations before. That’s tough as hell.

“You want to come back and make it all happen. You drive yourself crazy. All of a sudden that first night doesn’t go well, you go home and go nuts. He just gotta come back and give himself some grace. Just build back gradually and play well. We’re preparing to go on a nice run. You’ll have plenty of time to prove exactly who we all already know he is.”

Warriors will benefit with Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga adds another dynamic to the team that they don't have. The Warriors have missed that youth, athleticism, and tenaciousness on the defensive end. Although the veterans are established and still great players, someone like Kuminga can help push them.

Even when the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, having another athletic wing is essential. This season, he's averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category despite playing only 26 minutes. Once he returns, his minutes will likely take another hit to get him back into game-shape.

Fortunately for Kuminga, the newly-acquired Butler has been what the franchise has needed. As a result, Kuminga might not have to worry about integrating himself back into the lineup. However, the internal worries about not producing at a high level might come around.

Still, Green is encouraging Kuminga to not think that way. After all, the fourth-year player is only 22. He has plenty of time to keep growing his game. Also, Butler can be a huge help in that regard as well.

As the Warriors make their push into the playoffs, Kuminga will also be playing for a hefty payday. Likely though, it's not the most important thing on his mind.