The Dallas Mavericks will head to San Francisco for a showdown with the Golden State Warriors. It will be a battle at Oracle Arena as we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Mavericks lead the head-to-head series 95-84. Additionally, they have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Warriors. But the Warriors are 3-2 in the past five games against the Mavs at Oracle Arena. The Mavericks have won two of three games against the Warriors this season, with all three games finishing with a margin of 10 or fewer points. Significantly, the Mavericks defeated the Warriors 111-107 in the last game.

Here are the Mavericks-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Warriors Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +8 (-108)

Moneyline: +235

Golden State Warriors: -8 (-112)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

When the Mavericks last beat the Warriors, it was not a complicated affair. They took the lead and maintained it throughout, even though the game was close.

Kyrie Irving scored 42 points while shooting 15 for 25 from the field, including 7 for 10 from the triples. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson added 17 points while shooting 6 for 19 from the floor, including 5 for 14 from beyond the arc. Max Christie had 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the hardwood.

The Mavs shot 48.3 percent from the floor, including 41.7 percent from the three-point line. Furthermore, they held the Warriors to 42.7 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Mavericks also won this game despite losing the board 50-39. Ultimately, they made up for it by nabbing nine steals and blocking seven shots. The Mavericks also overcame 14 turnovers.

Their lineup of Irving, Christie, Thompson, Kessler Edwards, and P.J. Washington all showed what they could do in their last battle. Despite not having Anthony Davis, their newest addition on the roster, available, the Mavs proved they could win with what they have. Now, the goal is to go into Oracle and do it again.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if Irving can take over the game and continue hitting his shots while generating some good chances for his teammates. Then, the defense must contain Stephen Curry and not let him hit three-point shots that could burn them down the line.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors are a team that has struggled with consistency this season. Ultimately, they have found ways to win when they have shot the ball well. They have lost games when they couldn't. It's too simple at times, and it usually is. The Warriors have won the board battle often, and that can give them an advantage if they can capitalize on their second-chance opportunities.

When the Warriors last beat the Mavericks, they led 33-27 after the first quarter but trailed 63-59 at halftime. Then, they exploded for 37 points in the third quarter to take the lead and then held them off.

Curry showed why he is the most important player on this team as he led the Warriors with 37 points and nine assists while shooting 14 for 27 from the floor. Of course, this game at the time, was promoted as the return of Thompson to Golden State for the first time as a member of the Warriors. Yet, Curry spoiled that with a ridiculous performance that helped spoil the return. Draymond Green added 11 points. Likewise, Jonathan Kuminga added 16 points while shooting 6 for 11 off the bench, while Buddy Hield had 14 points while shooting 6 for 13.

The Warriors shot 47.9 percent from the floor, including 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. Yet, they only hit 59.3 percent from the charity stripe, which gave the Mavs a chance to come back. But winning the boards 50-50, including 18 offensive rebounds, helped them seal this win.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can get some good shooting from Curry, Hield, Kuminga, and the newest addition, Jimmy Butler. Then, they must contain Irving.

Final Mavericks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are 30-25-2 against the spread, while the Warriors are 28-27-1 against the spread. Additionally, the Mavs are 12-14-2 against the spread on the road, while the Warriors are 13-15 against the spread at home. The Mavericks are 21-17-2 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Warriors are 20-18 against the spread when facing the Western Conference.

The Warriors have done a better job of beating the Mavericks at home. Therefore, I can see them doing it again, winning an important game in the race for the playoffs. But I have the Mavericks covering the spread on the road.

Final Mavericks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: +8 (-108)