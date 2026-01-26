The Golden State Warriors recently lost to the Dallas Mavericks despite Stephen Curry scoring 38 points, as Cooper Flagg starred with a 21-point double-double. However, the game also garnered attention due to a viral moment involving Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Brandin Podziemski, where the latter seemingly tried to involve himself in a conversation.

Speaking on his podcast The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors veteran initially protected Podz.

“The viral interaction with Steph, Klay, and myself talking. Y’all stay off my man BP, man. BP obviously played with Steph and I, played with Klay, he was coming to talk to Klay, but we were in the middle of a conversation. But y'all get off my man’s back,” Green explained.

The moment took place just outside the game, with the two Warriors stars already in conversation with Klay Thompson.

“He was just coming to show some love for Klay. I think most people wouldn’t have the feel to be like, you know what, I’m just going to get the hell out of here. I’ll see him another time,” Green revealed.

The four-time champion however was not happy with some of the reactions online.

“So shout out to BP for having the feel to be like, you know what, these guys are laughing and talking, which really was just us laughing at Klay, per usual. He got the hell out of there,” Green concluded.

Despite the incident, the Warriors returned from the game with plenty of things to be concerned about. They were once again easy to break down in the fourth quarter and ended up relinquishing control of a game they could have easily won, finishing with a 39-26 final quarter.

With Jimmy Butler out, teams have found increasing success against Golden State by limiting Curry’s influence, which appears to be the blueprint to defeat them once again.