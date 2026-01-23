The legendary trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green had a touching moment following the Golden State Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Golden State enjoyed a dynasty when these three touched the court together as teammates. They banded as a trio in 2012 after Green arrived following Curry's entry in 2009 and Thompson's in 2011, spending 12 seasons as they formed one of the league's greatest Big Threes in history.

The trio won four championships together in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. They eventually broke apart when Thompson decided to leave and join the Mavericks in the 2024 offseason, ending an unforgettable tenure with Golden State.

Even though he's on the other side, the memories and bond he made with Curry and Green remain strong. That much was the case after Golden State's game against Dallas, as they conversed with one another with sheer positivity and laughter, via reporter Mike Curtis.

Klay Thompson caught up with former teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green after the game. pic.twitter.com/U33LhF1x6P — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) January 23, 2026

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against Mavericks

It was a great moment for Klay Thompson to have with his former co-stars in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. However, they are on opposite sides as Thompson and the Mavericks won 123-115 over Curry and Green's Warriors.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, exchanging leads for most of the night. However, Golden State faltered down the stretch after losing 39-26 in the fourth quarter, collapsing in disappointing fashion on the defensive side of the ball.

Four players scored in double-digits for Golden State in the loss, including Curry. He led the way with a stat line of 38 points, four rebounds and one assist. He shot 14-of-27 from the field, including 8-of-15 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. De'Anthony Melton came next with 22 points and three rebounds, Moses Moody had 12 points and three rebounds, while Jonathan Kuminga provided 10 points and two assists.

Golden State fell to a 25-21 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers but trail the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Timberwolves on Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET.