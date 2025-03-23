The Golden State Warriors came into Atlanta and took a tough 124-115 to the Hawks on March 22, and it was rough for them from the start. Having to play without Stephen Curry, the Warriors were going to be limited on offense, but it was their defense that wasn't up to par during the game.

Draymond Green took the blame for the team's defensive woes, but was completely honest about their play overall.

“Bad loss. It’s a terrible loss,” Green said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “When you're in a position to compete for something, eleven games left with everything to play for, you shouldn’t have a loss like this. It's too much on the line. Gotta win the games you're supposed to win. Obviously Steph is out, but still a game we should win. Tough loss.”

There's no real timetable for when Curry is supposed to return after suffering a back injury against the Toronto Raptors, but he is slated to join the team on this road trip when they head to Miami to play the Heat. Nonetheless, Green thinks that the Warriors still have enough to win these games, and they're going to have to show that they can do it.

Warriors come out flat in loss vs. Hawks

It was the first quarter that probably doomed the Warriors, as they found themselves dow 40-23 going into the second. They did try to make a few runs throughout the game, but the Hawks had an answer for each one and didn't let them get too close.

“We just didn't come out ready to play,” Green said. “We just came out like we were going to win the game, and we got diced up defensively in the first quarter and from that point on you're fighting an uphill battle. So everybody is comfortable, and they took it to us. We got to be better, it starts with me.”

The Warriors have been playing some of their best basketball over the past 20 games or so, and it's been mainly because of the addition of Jimmy Butler. He led the team in scoring with 25 points, but it still wasn't enough to get the Warriors the win.

They still have a chance to make things right during this road trip, as their next game is against Butler's former team, the Heat. That's definitely a game that they'll want to win for Butler, and it should be a game that they win, with the Heat on a 10-game losing streak.