Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green shared some big brotherly advice with Memphis Grizzlies All-Star and fellow Michigan State Spartan alum Jaren Jackson Jr. after Tuesday's 134-125 win. On the same day when Warriors' Green earned Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month, he kept it 100 with Jackson Jr. regarding picking up his sixth foul in the nine-point win on Tuesday.

After the win, Green explained how Jackson Jr. disappointed him, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“He's too good to still be getting in foul trouble. A couple of those fouls he picked up, he can stay away from those,” Green said. “It's tough for him to take that step in that department. It was huge for us for him to get out of the game. Happy he did, but I am a Jaren [Jackson Jr.] fan. I'm always rooting for him. To see him still get some of those fouls he's picking up, he can't do that. His team needs him out there.”

Still, Green gave credit to his Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler for drawing an offensive foul on Jackson Jr.

“So, it's a huge play by Jimmy. Huge couple of plays by Jimmy, which was great, but [JJJ] gotta figure that out. He's gotten too much better offensively, and too hard to stop to be taking himself out of the game on the defensive side of the ball,” Green added. “That was a little disappointing from the big brother in me for him, that was a little disappointing. But I was happy that he was out here.”

Still, was Green actually thinking that in real time?

“Of course. He got five fouls. You see him pick up that [sixth] one. You're definitely aware,” Green replied. “I'm happy as hell [for] every foul he picked up I was happy during the game. But like I said, there's a part of me thinking you can't do that. When he picked up the fifth one, I literally walked to [Desmond] Bane on the bench and said, ‘Bane, that's crazy. That's ridiculous.' Jaren can't do that, man.”

"He's too good to still be getting in foul trouble… I am a Jaren [Jackson Jr.] fan. I'm always rooting for him. … [JJJ] gotta figure that out… that was a little disappointing from the big brother in me." —Draymond Green (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/1AeD5gBQRD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors' Draymond Green surpasses Evan Mobley for DPOY odds

After speaking, winning this year's Defensive Player of the Year award into existence, Warriors' veteran forward Draymond Green surpassed Cavs' Evan Mobley as the favorite to win this year's award. Then, he won Defensive Player of the Month for March, which will only strengthen Green's case to win DPOY.