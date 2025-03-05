Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrated his 35th birthday Tuesday night with a clear goal in mind — another championship. Following the Warriors' 114-102 victory over the New York Knicks, Green was captured on video making his birthday wish.

“Y’all know what my wish is…” Green said.

A voice in the background quickly interjected, “Number five.”

Green nodded in agreement, adding, “It’s got five candles.”

The four-time NBA champion played a key role in the Warriors’ win over the Knicks, finishing just shy of a triple-double with eight points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. His contributions on both ends of the floor helped Golden State secure its second consecutive victory as the team continues its push toward the postseason.

Draymon Green's production and Jimmy Butler's arrival bolster Warriors' championship pursuit

Green has been a steady presence for the Warriors this season, averaging nine points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and one block per game across 48 contests. His production has increased over the last 10 games, during which he has averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and two steals while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Warriors' championship aspirations have gained momentum following their acquisition of Jimmy Butler III from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Since Butler's arrival, Golden State has posted a 9-1 record, significantly improving its standing in the Western Conference. The team now holds a 34-28 record and has climbed to the sixth seed, positioning itself above the play-in tournament.

Green, known for his leadership and defensive intensity, has been vocal about the team’s championship ambitions. With the addition of Butler, the Warriors have reestablished themselves as a legitimate contender in a competitive conference.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will aim to continue their strong play as they wrap up a three-game East Coast road trip against the Brooklyn Nets (21-40) on Thursday night.