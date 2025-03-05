NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gave a clear demand for Warriors superstar Stephen Curry that will fire up fans. The greatest shooter of all time continued his stellar form in Golden State's 114-102 road win over the New York Knicks. The Warriors are now 9-1 when newest addition, Jimmy Butler, has been featured in the lineup. Curry has, in particular, has looked rejuvenated from the trade, and his team now is the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. The 36-year-old has still shown the capability of being the best player on a championship team as he attempts to rise through the all-time ranks.

And Shaq, who's an all-time great in his own right, believes Steph deserves more respect. During a game break for the Knicks-Warriors game, the legendary center gave his outlook on Curry's place among the game's icons.

“As the supreme leader of The Big Man Alliance, I demand you fans start putting Steph Curry in the greatest-of-all-time conversation. Just start putting him in the conversation. I demand it. I played against Mike, played with Kobe, and played against and with LeBron. They’re all great, but at some point, we have to start putting Steph Curry in that category. I’m not saying he is, but let’s just have the conversation. I have never seen anything like this before, and nobody has.”

Stephen Curry continues to look timeless as Golden State gears up for another championship run

It goes without saying that if Stephen Curry were to retire right now, he would still be a consensus top 15 to top 10 player of all time. However, the transcendent point guard's cement is still dry as he continues to add to his legacy. And it does not look like he's slowing down anytime soon, even at this stage in his career.

There was little belief that the Golden State Warriors would win another title after Kevin Durant left the franchise for the Brooklyn Nets. That doubt was proven wrong in the 2022 Finals. Now, there are similar sentiments in 2025, especially as the Warriors' championship core from the past continues to go through changes and continues to age. However, there's something that can be said about Draymond Green's confidence in his team's championship odds during this All-Star break.

Golden State clearly believes it has a chance to win the championship this season. And while there are many formidable teams ahead of them right now in the Western Conference, the Warriors will have the experience advantage over almost any squad they face. Should Stephen Curry lead the franchise to one more title before he decides to end his career, Shaquille O'Neal's bold statement on the GOAT debate will not be controversial. It will be the consensus.