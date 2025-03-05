Draymond Green got to celebrate his 35th birthday in a win on Tuesday night, as the Golden State Warriors (34-28) surged in the second half and defeated the New York Knicks (40-21), 114-102, in Madison Square Garden. Before the triumph, the four-time NBA champion marveled at the significance of experiencing his big day in “The World's Most Famous Arena.”

“That's pretty special as a basketball player, ain't it?” Green said as he walked into the building, hours before the road matchup. “Can't do it better than that, Birthday at The Garden. Just got to get a win.”

He got his wish. The Warriors erased an eight-point halftime deficit and held the Knicks to just 47 points over the final 24 minutes of game time. Stephen Curry led the way with 28 points with nine assists and seven rebounds, while Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski each added 19 points. Not to be forgotten, Green tallied eight points, nine boards and eight dimes in the victory.

Expand Tweet

Warriors are rolling right now

The absence of New York All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed the game due to personal reasons, was likely a factor, but Golden State still exemplified great chemistry and mental toughness. Like Green alluded to, there are few places comparable to MSG. The Mecca of Basketball emanates overflowing passion and enthusiasm, making it an unforgettable venue for many athletes.

Overcoming such an atmosphere is not easy for the visiting team, but the Warriors beautifully maintained their composure on Tuesday. Butler is undeniably helping out on that front, and in the standings. The Dubs are now 9-1 since trading for the six-time All-Star and reside in sixth place in the Western Conference.

Now that is something Draymond Green can truly appreciate as he blows out his birthday candles, assuming Golden State got him a cake. Considering they are staying in New York for a Thursday night meeting with the Brooklyn Nets, there is a chance that the birthday boy and his teammates decide to party it up in The City That Never Sleeps.