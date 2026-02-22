The Phoenix Suns secured a chaotic 113-110 double-overtime victory against the Orlando Magic in the NBA game this Sunday, thanks to a performance from Jalen Green that was both frustrating and heroic. With key contributors like Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks sidelined, Green was forced into a high volume of shots, finishing the night with an inefficient 6-of-26 shooting.

Despite his struggles, he remained aggressive, attacking the paint and creating opportunities until the very end. When the score was tied at 110, Green caught a pass from Royce O’Neale and sank a fadeaway three-pointer at the buzzer to clinch the win. After the game, Green joked about his mindset during that final play, saying, “At that point, it’s double OT; we just want to go home.”

The bizarre nature of the game caught the attention of notable NBA analyst Bill Simmons. He took to X to comment that “Suns-Magic was indescribable. Like the NBA Rockfight Finals. Jalen Green could not have been worse (6-26 FG!!!!) and then, of course, makes a fall-away buzzer beater in double OT to win it. Rivetingly weird game.” Simmons' “indescribable” description perfectly captured the duality of Green's night, with a game marked by offensive struggles, culminating in the most crucial shot of the evening finding the net.

This clutch moment marks a significant milestone in Green’s season, which has been largely affected by a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 41 of the team's first 43 games. Since returning in late January, the Suns have viewed him as a mid-season spark, akin to a trade deadline acquisition.

While his rhythm has been inconsistent, head coach Jordan Ott defended his star's performance, calling him an “incredible shot maker” and emphasizing how challenging it can be to hit a game-winner after struggling for four quarters. With this victory, which snapped a two-game losing streak, Phoenix is counting on Green's ability to provide high-level scoring as they push for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.