Even Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has chimed in on the controversy surrounding NFL legend Tom Brady after he sat in the coaches' booth of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, was spotted wearing a headset in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on “Monday Night Football.” It quickly turned into an issue as many pointed out that it could be a conflict of interest, as Brady also serves as an analyst for Fox Sports.

For Green, the NFL icon didn't do anything wrong, claiming that the Raiders probably didn't divulge sensitive information. Las Vegas lost to the Chargers, 20-9.

“If you know anything about sports at the highest level, the last thing you are doing is spilling top secrets while the media is in the room. Quit acting like TB committed a crime by sitting in the coaches' booth! ENOUGH!” wrote the Warriors veteran on Threads.

The NFL already stated that it has no policies prohibiting a team boss from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game.

The 48-year-old Brady has yet to comment on the matter, as of writing.

It's worth noting that Green has also served as an analyst for TNT, joining “Inside the NBA” on several occasions. Being in the NBA for 13 years and counting, he's adequately aware of the unwritten rules involving the media and coaches.

Green has always been an outspoken guy, and coming to the aid of Brady should only strengthen their friendship. To recall, the seven-time Super Bowl champion called the 35-year-old Green after winning a gold medal with Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It's unclear if Brady will continue sitting with the Raiders' coaches. In the meantime, Green will want to focus on the Warriors' upcoming season.

He will once again anchor the Warriors, along with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who will enter his first full season in the Bay Area.