Draymond Green is optimistic in the Golden State Warriors being ready for Game 7 against the Houston Rockets despite losing Game 6 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Friday night.

The Warriors had a 3-2 series lead going into the matchup. A win would have allowed the squad to win the series and advance to the West Semifinals. However, the Rockets continued to get in the way as they caused trouble for the hosts throughout the game.

Houston possessed a lead for most of regulation and used a big run in the fourth quarter to make any potential rally from the Warriors unsuccessful and create Game 7 as the end-all, be-all.

Green reflected on the Warriors' loss after the game. This will mark the sixth Game 7 of Green's playoff career, having a 3-2 record in those situations. As a result, he had a clear statement on the importance of winning the series-deciding game.

“It’s exciting. It’s for all the marbles. We’ll move on and learn from what we did wrong. It’s obvious what we did wrong,” Green said.

“I think Game 7s are fun.”

What's next for Draymond Green, Warriors

Draymond Green has plenty of experience throughout his playoff career, having been through a lot with the Warriors.

Continuing to play at a high level as one of the Warriors' most important players, it is imperative for him to have a big performance in Game 7 to help his squad advance to the next round. A 3-1 series collapse, which would be the second time in his career, would be unacceptable for the team's expectations.

Green and the Warriors have the star talent capable of taking down the Rockets, whether it's at home or on the road. While their opponents will apply tough pressure on defense, Golden State has the experience and to pull away with the series win.

The Warriors will look to bounce back by winning Game 7 on the road against the Rockets. The contest will take place on May 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET.