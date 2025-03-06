The Golden State Warriors have been on a roll as of late, and as much as it has to do with the addition of Jimmy Butler, the improved play of Stephen Curry has been a big reason for their success. After their win against the New York Knicks, Shaq declared Curry needs to be in the GOAT conversation with the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Draymond Green co-signed that statement on his podcast, and he and Baron Davis spoke about the greatness that he brings to the game of basketball.

“There is no one in the history of the NBA who has been guarded like Steph Curry,” Green said. “I've played in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and got wide-open layups and dunks in transition because he's running on the wing and they'd rather go run and take the three away from him on the wing and give me a dunk.

“You tell me the game of basketball is modeled after how you play… You telling me that guy doesn't go in the GOAT conversation?”

There's no doubt that Curry could find himself in those types of conversations when his career is done, especially after everything that he's done for the game. With his ability to shoot the ball at a high clip, other teams adapted that play style, and it's trickled down to all levels of basketball.

Curry will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and there's no argument about that.

For now, Curry is trying to lead his team as they've climbed up to the sixth seed in the Western Conference and looking to gain as much ground as they can. With the way they've been playing, it wouldn't be a surprise if they were a true dark horse team in the playoffs and they gave teams problems.