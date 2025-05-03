Fred VanVleet’s 29-point performance led the Houston Rockets’ 115-107 win against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in Game 6. Keeping their season alive, the Rockets knotted their best-of-7 series 3-3. After the loss, Green revealed his excitement for Game 7 and said he wasn’t surprised to see the Rockets’ starting point guard dominate in Friday’s elimination game.

VanVleet connected on 7-of-13 attempts, including 6-of-9 threes, and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. With a 3-2 lead, the Warriors failed to close out the series. However, Green has seen VanVleet show up on the NBA’s biggest stage before. So, watching him respond with his team’s back against the wall was to be expected, he said, per ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“No, I’m not surprised one bit. Fred VanVleet is the reason we lost to Toronto in the [2019 NBA] Finals,” Green said. “So, we know what he’s capable of. I’m not surprised at all.”

Green looks forward to the Warriors’ Game 7 matchup against the Rockets. He’s confident Golden State will correct its mistakes from Friday’s eight-point loss in Game 6 as the series shifts to Houston for its finale.

“It’s exciting. It’s for all the marbles. We’ll move on and learn from what we did wrong. It’s obvious what we did wrong,” Green said.

“I think Game 7s are fun.”

Stephen Curry’s 29 points led the Warriors. He also finished with seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals while Jimmy Butler flirted with a triple-double (27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists), and Green added eight points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Alperen Sengun notched a double-double (21 points, 14 rebounds) for Houston. Amen Thompson added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, and Steven Adams’ 17 points led the Rockets’ bench.

Draymond Green on ‘special’ Stephen Curry in Warriors’ Game 7

Warriors veteran Draymond Green expects an exceptional performance from Stephen Curry in Game 7. Perhaps aside from cleaning up the mistakes Green says his team made in their loss to the Rockets in Game 6, he’s anticipating a special night from Curry in the Warriors’ series finale on Sunday.

While it isn’t rare for Green and the Warriors to expect Curry to come up big in a do-or-die matchup, Green is confident that Curry will have a signature performance against the Rockets.

“We look to him to do something special every night for the last 13 years I’ve been here,” Green said. “I don’t think it’s any different.”

The Rockets will host the Warriors for Game 7 on Sunday.