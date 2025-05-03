The Golden State Warriors shockingly fell apart in Game 6 of the first round against the Houston Rockets on Friday night. After trailing by just two points entering the fourth quarter, Golden State completely lost its rhythm on offense and the Rockets pulled away with a 115-107 win.

Now, the Warriors have to head back to Houston for a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday night. The Warriors have none of the momentum in this series after consecutive convincing losses, but they do still have the best player in the series in Stephen Curry. Draymond Green thinks that will be enough to get the win and move on.

"We look to him to do something special every night for the last 13 years I've been here. I don't think it's any different." Draymond Green on how Steph Curry will respond heading into a Game 7

“We look to him to do something special every night for the last 13 years I've been here,” Green said. “I don't think it's any different.”

If the Warriors are going to regroup and win Game 7 on the road, they may need one of the most special Curry performances yet. The Rockets have found advantages in the last two games that the Warriors may not be able to overcome.

Ime Udoka and the Rockets have made two critical adjustments that have thrown Golden State off of its game. First, the Rockets are playing Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun together against the much smaller Warriors and are bludgeoning them on the glass, creating tons of second chances for Houston to be able to score. Those offensive rebounds have closed the gap that Houston was struggling with in terms of its offensive efficiency.

Secondly, the Rockets have started playing a lot of zone on defense that has taken the Warriors out of their rhythm. The zone allows the Rockets to throw multiple bodies at Curry and funnel shots to some of the Warriors' lesser shooters, which is paying off so far.

As a result, the Warriors may be left with just Curry. The last time that the superstar guard was in a Game 7, he scored 50 points on the road to defeat the Sacramento Kings in 2023. If he can put together a similar performance in Houston, where Curry has won a Game 7 before in his career, the Warriors will have a chance to move on. If not, he could be going home in the first round.