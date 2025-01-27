Aside from their struggles on the court as a team, the Golden State Warriors have been battling countless injuries to key talents over the course of the 2024-25 season. Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga have been out of the lineup due to differing ailments, and both players recently received optimistic injury updates from the team on Monday.

Green has missed the Warriors' last four games due to a strained left calf. While there wasn't a major concern about Green missing an extended period of time, there were some questions about how long he would actually miss since calf injuries are oftentimes tricky to deal with.

As he has progressed from his calf injury, Draymond's timeline has become a lot clearer. The Warriors revealed on Monday that Green has been doing light on-court work and is expected to rejoin the team in parts of practice in the coming days. His status will be monitored day-to-day at that point, signaling that the veteran could return to the Dubs' lineup within the week.

Kuminga is still a few weeks away from returning from his severe right ankle sprain. However, he has been progressing and is expected to begin light on-court individual workouts in the next week. He will be re-evaluated again by Golden State's medical staff in two weeks.

The Warriors are currently 22-23 on the season after falling 118-108 at home to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. This is the third time that Golden State has fallen below .500 this season, and they have lost four of their last six games at home.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Warriors have been involved in a lot of rumors as of late. Specifically, they have been linked to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, who has been a key frontcourt target of the Warriors for quite some time. Whether or not the Dubs will trade for Vucevic or someone else depends on how much Golden State's front office is willing to pay for a player in the middle of the season.

The idea of sacrificing future assets to make a marginal move isn't something the Warriors are looking to do at this time, which is why a sense of hesitance hangs over this organization in the peak of trade season.

With Green expected to return within the week and Kuminga possibly being ready to return around the time of the All-Star break, perhaps these are the reinforcements that the Dubs need. After all, the Warriors are only a game behind the Sacramento Kings for the 10-seed in the Western Conference, and they are four games behind the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, who are above the play-in tournament picture in the standings.

The Warriors will host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night before playing a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Further updates on Green's status for these games will be provided by the team.