The Golden State Warriors have been up and down so far this season, currently looking to bounce back after a recent home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, all eyes are on the Memphis Grizzlies after reports emerged from ESPN's Shams Charania that the team was open to exploring trade ideas for point guard Ja Morant.

Recently, Warriors power forward and longtime Grizzlies adversary Draymond Green took to The Draymond Green Show to float a couple of puzzling potential trade destinations for the point guard.

“The Sacramento Kings—I could see that. The Miami Heat? Absolutely. The Toronto Raptors? Possibly. A dark horse I’d throw out is the New York Knicks. I haven’t seen any reports linking them, but imagine Ja Morant at Madison Square Garden. That’s box office. Needless to say, if Ja Morant is traded, whatever team lands him instantly gets better. Make no mistake—when you have that level of talent, your team improves overnight,” said Green, per Hoopshype.

It's unclear why the Knicks would ever consider making a trade for Morant considering that they already have one of the best point guards in the NBA in Jalen Brunson, and considering that Morant's star power and stature around the league have dipped considerably over the last couple of seasons, rendering the box office point not as relevant.

Still, Green and others in the Western Conference likely would prefer Morant get sent to a team in the Eastern Conference, given how imbalanced the two conferences already are in terms of talented players.

In any case, the Warriors will get their next shot at the Grizzlies right around the trade deadline on February 9, when things could really be heating up on the Morant front, if something isn't already done by that point.