Golden State Warriors stalwart Draymond Green has a big decision to make this offseason.

After the end of his 14th season in the league and with the Warriors, Green will be able to either guarantee himself $27.6 million or become an unrestricted free agent, depending on what he does with his player option for the 2026-27 season. As for what he will do, he said he had a brief discussion with his agent, Rich Paul, about his options.

“Maybe you opt out and do a longer deal. Maybe you opt in and extend,” Green said, via ESPN's Anthony Slater. “I earned it, the right to be in this position. I won't misuse it. I won't abuse it. I never have. You don't get 14 years out of place if you were abusing it. All of that s–t matters.”

Ultimately, it will likely come down to what the Warriors are willing to do. While Green can exercise his option, he would be playing on an expiring contract, which would make it easier for Golden State to trade him during the 2026-27 season. And if he declines the option and comes to an agreement with the Warriors on an extension, he will certainly make less in the first year of his new deal in exchange for a longer term.

Green, 36, turned down a player option in 2023 worth almost exactly what his 2026-27 option is in order to sign a four-year, $100 million deal with the Warriors. Because of the over-38 rule, which forbids players from signing four or five-year contracts that extend past their 38th birthday, he could not sign the same deal this time around.

The Warriors, who have dealt with injuries to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Moses Moody, are 10th in the Western Conference heading into the final two weeks of the season.