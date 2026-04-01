Draymond Green acknowledged the business reality behind trade discussions involving Giannis Antetokounmpo while also delivering a candid admission about a potential move to the Milwaukee Bucks. As the Golden State Warriors approach the end of the 2025–26 regular season, Green reflected on his uncertain future and the trade scenarios that surfaced at the deadline.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Green’s name was included in conceptualized deals that would have brought Antetokounmpo to Golden State from Milwaukee. The veteran forward became aware of those possibilities shortly before the deadline and began preparing himself for a potential departure.

“This is probably it,” Green said he told himself. “And I got to be OK with that. You see so many people leave places bad and I just didn't want that.”

Green’s comments come amid a period of transition for the Warriors, who have already seen longtime teammate Klay Thompson depart under less-than-ideal circumstances. Green and head coach Steve Kerr have expressed a preference for maintaining positive relationships with the organization, even as questions linger about the franchise’s direction.

“I’m a human being,” Green said. “There was a second of me [at the deadline] that felt like, ‘Damn, they really going to do that to me?’”

Green said he quickly shifted his mindset, recognizing the caliber of player involved in the reported trade discussions.

“I understand this business probably [as] good as any player,” Green said. “I understand like, yo, this is Giannis Antetokounmpo. They not just about to trade me for a bag of peanuts. It would've almost been a point of pride.”

Draymond Green’s Bucks admission underscores Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation

Green then offered a direct statement about the possibility of joining Milwaukee.

“I'll be honest though. I didn't want to play for Milwaukee.”

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. later disputed the idea that Green was actively included in trade talks, noting that such rumors forced the organization to address internal questions. Green, however, indicated he never sought clarification from team leadership, including Dunleavy or owner Joe Lacob.

“You've been around me,” Green said of his communication style. “He would feel if he needed to talk to me. Everybody would feel if they needed to talk to me. They'd feel that s— the day that it happened. No one ever felt that because there was never a f—ing need.”

Green holds a player option this offseason and could test unrestricted free agency. League sources told ESPN that a potential move to a Los Angeles-based team was among the scenarios he considered if a trade had materialized.

The Warriors (36–39) currently sit 10th in the Western Conference as they push toward the play-in tournament. Golden State will look to build momentum with an upcoming matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (57–18) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, the Bucks (30–45) have been eliminated from playoff contention despite a 123–99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. It marks Milwaukee’s first missed postseason since the 2015–16 season, adding further context to the Antetokounmpo trade speculation that has circulated throughout the year.