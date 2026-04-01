The Philadelphia 76ers are squaring off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, and there seems to be a discrepancy in the injury status of Joel Embiid. Embiid was reportedly ruled out for the Wizards game due to an illness, as per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, but the 76ers’ star big man refuted that report on social media.

Joel Embiid stated he is planning to play against the Wizards, and that his reported injury status must have been an April Fools joke of some kind with it being April 1. Embiid said he had the same illness concerns on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat and that it didn’t came him from playing.

Against the Heat, Embiid finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in 34 minutes of play. He shot 10-of-25 from the field, 2-of-6 from the 3-point line and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. The 76ers couldn’t come away with a win, however, falling to the Heat, 119-109.

After dealing with injury concerns through the season, including being sidelined for 13 consecutive games since the beginning of March, Embiid has since returned to the lineup. He’s played in three straight games now, and is planning on playing in his fourth, against the Wizards.

Embiid has appeared in 36 games this season, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He’s averaging 26.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 34 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 76ers are currently 41-34 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.