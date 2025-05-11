Draymond Green received recognition from the Golden State Warriors community for a notable playoff feat he achieved during their West Semis series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before the series started, Green dished out 997 assists throughout his career in the playoffs. He needed three more to reach the threshold of 1,000 assists. Doing so would make him the 15th player in NBA history to reach the milestone.

Green was successful in his pursuit of the accomplishment. In the first two games of the series, he created 11 assists, allowing him to make history. The Warriors couldn't celebrate it then because they were on the road and not at home in the Chase Center.

It took until the start of Game 3, which the Warriors are hosts for, that allowed Green to gain the notice he deserved for this historic achievement.

What lies ahead for Draymond Green, Warriors

Draymond Green continues to garner attention, whether intentional or not, on the Warriors' behalf.

Nonetheless, he remains a vital piece in the Warriors' success, especially as the team tries to maximize the potential of the star core featuring him, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III. The team elevated on both sides of the ball when all three are on the court, making them a formidable force for opponents to play against.

However, Golden State will have to beat Minnesota without Curry for the time being. He suffered a hamstring strain in the first half of Game 1, which has sidelined him since. The earliest he could return is Game 6, which would be possible unless both teams have won two games in the series.

In other words, this will require Green, Butler and the supporting cast to step up in Curry's absence. Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski would be players who can have sparks in scoring, though the team will have to be sharp on defense to limit Minnesota's offensive production.

After Game 3, the Warriors will prepare for Game 4 against the Timberwolves. The contest will take place on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.