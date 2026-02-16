Fresh from commenting on the All-Star game's intensity, Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets is now facing claims that he used a secret X (formerly Twitter) account to insult current and former teammates.

Screenshots from an account called @gethigher77, which is now private, started spreading during All-Star Weekend. There is no solid proof that Durant runs the account, but that has not stopped people online from debating it.

The account reportedly criticized Houston players Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, claiming Sengun struggles with shooting and defense and questioning Smith’s scoring and defensive ability.

Claims also suggest Durant criticized former teammates Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving. Booker was reportedly called a “dictator” who took all the credit in wins, while Irving was said to act as if Durant owed him something.

None of these claims have been proven. Durant has faced burner account rumors before, though he often responds openly from his main account, making some doubt he is behind this one.

The Rockets signed Durant to a $90 million extension in October 2025 to lead their young roster toward a championship. Now, concerns about trust in the locker room are harder to ignore.

Durant has been linked to anonymous accounts for nearly a decade. In September 2017, while with the Golden State Warriors, he accidentally posted from his verified account in the third person.

The tweet defended his move from the Oklahoma City Thunder and criticized former coach Billy Donovan and teammate Russell Westbrook. It was clearly meant for a burner account.

“He didn't like the organisation or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn't that good, it was just him and Russ,” the tweet read, according to reports.

In October, Durant appeared on The Pivot Podcast and spoke openly about his social media use. He described posting online as a “quick release” for emotions he did not want to keep bottled up.

“I don't want to build up all this hate towards media or fans,' Durant said. “So I just say what I feel in the moment.”

That explanation may seem reasonable when it comes to responding to anonymous critics online. It becomes more complicated, however, if the comments were directed at teammates he shares the locker room with.