The Golden State Warriors were not able to close out their series against the Houston Rockets on the road, losing 131-116. It was a game where the Warriors could not find a groove at all until the bench came in toward the latter part of the second half and made a comeback, but it still wasn't enough. The Rockets were rocking all night, and with everything clicking for them, some would think that they had the advantage in the series despite being down 3-2.

Draymond Green seems like he felt that vibe in the arena, and he referenced the Warriors series against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

“They weren’t playing ‘Whoop that Trick’ but they may as well have been,” Green said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

That's the song that the Grizzlies' arena played in 2022 after beating the Warriors in Game 5, as a way to troll Stephen Curry. Though it may have worked out for them in that game, they ended up losing in Game 6, and the Warriors advanced to the next round.

That Grizzlies team and this Rockets team may have a few similarities as far as being young teams, seeing the playoffs for the first time. Also, Dillon Brooks was on that Grizzlies team, and he's now on this Rockets team. The Rockets are just hoping they don't suffer the same fate that the Grizzlies did.

Warriors looking to bounce back against Rockets in Game 6

The Warriors are looking to have a better performance in Game 6 after not coming out with the right energy they needed to close out the Rockets. Jimmy Butler knows what the team is capable of, and he was confident in their ability to bounce back in the next game.

“We’re fine. Our confidence isn’t going to waver,” Butler said. “We’re going to start out better and play a better overall game because we know how good of a team we are as a unit, we know how good our players are as individuals. So us, the starters, have to kick us off better, which we know we will do. We'll be fine.”

It would be best if the Warriors didn't let the Rockets hang around, because anything could happen in a possible Game 7. The Warriors have been in close-out game situations before, and they know what needs to be done to advance to the next round.