The Golden State Warriors were not able to close out the Houston Rockets on the road, losing 131-116. From the beginning of the game, it seemed like the Warriors just didn't have it, and they got down 40-24 in the first quarter. From there, the Rockets continued to dominate, and the main group of guys on the Warriors didn't have an answer.

After a strong Game 4, Jimmy Butler came out in this game and finished with eight points, five rebounds, and two assists. It was not the type of performance that the Warriors needed if they wanted to close out the Rockets, and Butler knows that. After the game, Butler was asked how he rebounds from a game like this when having a lead in the series.

“We’re fine. Our confidence isn’t going to waver,” Butler said. “We’re going to start out better and play a better overall game because we know how good of a team we are as a unit, we know how good our players are as individuals. So us, the starters, have to kick us off better, which we know we will do. We'll be fine.”

Butler has been up 3-0 in a series before, and it went all the way to Game 7, but he and the Miami Heat were still able to win in the end. With that kind of experience under his belt, he should know what to do and how to rally the team.

Warriors ready to close out Rockets in Game 6

Game 5 was not the kind of game the Warriors wanted to play, and head coach Steve Kerr took the blame for how they performed.

“I didn't have them ready to play clearly, Kerr said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “Committed three fouls in the first two minutes of the game and they were 13-for-13 from the line in the first quarter. We can't come out with that lack of defensive focus and energy and expect to beat a great team on their home floor in a closeout game. They took it to us, they were awesome tonight. We've gotta be better.”

To add on that, it seemed like Dillon Brooks was intently trying to bother Stephen Curry's injured thumb throughout the game, which seemed like it could have affected him after only shooting 4-for-12 from the field. When Brooks was asked about it after the game, he didn't seem to deny the accusations.

The Warriors are now hoping they can come out with a better start in Game 6 and end the series.