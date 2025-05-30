After the Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the NBA Finals on the same day as Klay Thompson’s epic performance in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green reminisced over it. Green enjoys bringing up Thompson from time to time on his podcast. Trailing the Thunder 3-2, the Warriors forced a Game 7 on the strength of Klay’s 41 points, including 11 threes.

Green says Thompson entered Game 6 with all the confidence in the world, per the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. It was crazy,” Green said. “Comeback in Game 6, back against the wall, and Klay, the whole day Klay was like, ‘Dray, I got us. There’s no chance we’re losing this game, bro.’ We’re down 15 and out of nowhere comes Klay Thompson.”

“Game 6, back against the wall… The whole day Klay was like, ‘Dray, I got us. There’s no chance we lose.’” Draymond Green reminisces about Klay Thompson’s LEGENDARY Game 6 vs the Thunder 🔥 (via @DraymondShow)pic.twitter.com/A5woFXoYWI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Warriors’ 15-point comeback led to a 108-101 victory, tying the series 3-3 before winning Game 7 as the Thunder blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Green also mentioned the unpredictability of the postseason as Golden State came back from its 3-1 deficit only to surrender its 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavs in the 2016 Finals.

The Warriors would avenge that loss in their rematch in 2017 before winning the NBA Finals in 2018 and 2022. A dynastic run that the front office will look to extend into 2024-25.

Draymond Green on Steve Kerr’s comments about Warriors’ future

Warriors veteran Draymond Green responded to Steve Kerr’s comments regarding him playing center. Kerr says the Warriors will be in the market for a starting center so that Green can shift to power forward.

Green agreed with his head coach.

“Playing the five, it’s too much. And I’m always down to do it, as you know, bro, like any challenge you’re talking about, but it’s a hard battle every night,” Green said. “Guys who outweigh me by 60 to 80 pounds, four inches, five inches, six, seven inches taller than me. Like, I come out in the first half because I still got my legs. Then I come on the second half where you’ve been battling. I don’t think people understand the toll of anchoring the defense requires.

“Like that means every possession, I have to put myself in a position to stop a fire. I’m cut out for it whenever our organization need to go to it. I’m right here, let’s do it. But I agree with Steve, we can have a different starting center, and at some point, if we need to go to that, cool, but it’s a lot,” Green concluded.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Warriors address starting center in the offseason.