The trajectory of Golden State Warriors Draymond Green's hard foul against LeBron James to a stellar 30-minute performance against the Denver Nuggets has been remarkable—so remarkable that Green was at a loss for words.

After the Warriors defeated the Nuggets 118-104 on Friday, Green jokingly mentioned his former teammate Klay Thompson to explain his lack of answers in the post-game press conference, per 95.7 The Game.

“I feel like I sound like Klay Thompson up here. I’m exhausted.”

https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1908388049270038629

The response evoked laughter from the reporters in the room. Green finished the game with 8 points in 30 minutes of play. The Warriors are now 46-31 and holding on to the fifth seed in the Western Conference with the playoffs around the corner.

Despite Green's Warriors championship declaration being severely diminished by LeBron James, the Warriors are heading into the playoffs on a strong note. Steph Curry said that the Warriors are a championship caliber team following this win against Denver.

But why would Green bring up Thompson's name in the first place?

Is everything good between Draymond Green and Klay Thompson ?

Green and Thompson were teammates during the Warriors' championship dynasty run. For over 13 years, they were a dynamic duo contributing to the team's success.

Things took a turn after Thompson left the Warriors in 2024 and joined the Dallas Mavericks. Green expressed mixed feelings about Thompson's decision. On the one hand, it marked the end of the era, and on the other hand, he wished Thompson all the best in the future.

Green has said that he and Thompson have a good off-the-court relationship, but Thompson has been relatively quiet about their relationship status. Once before, Green hinted at a time in which Thompson “ghosted” former Warriors teammate Steph Curry, but didn't attribute that to any hint of a fracturing in their relationship.

On the surface, things seem to be okay between the two superstars. But in times of intense transition who really knows?