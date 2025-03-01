Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green adds his perspective as the basketball world reacts to Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards’s statement about not wanting to be the face of the NBA. Playing alongside Stephen Curry during the Warriors’ dynastic run, Green agreed with Edwards’ take.

However, Green warned the young All-Star that the opportunity would not come back around, per The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“To hear Ant-Man say I am capable of being that guy, but I don’t want to be — I agree with him, he is capable of being that guy,” Green said. “To be that, though, he has to elevate his game to another level, and he got to be better with his interviews, off-the-court stuff, how he presents himself. And that’s when he’s saying I don’t want to be that guy.”

For Green, this is Anthony Edwards’ last chance to take the mantle.

“Ant-Man’s what, 23, 24? If you’re going to be that, right now is the time that you have to be building that,” Green added. “You can’t start trying to be that at 27. I hope he understands the opportunity that’s in front of him and know that it doesn’t come back around.”

Draymond Green’s Warriors’ playoff mode’ admission

Warriors veteran Draymond Green admitted to being in ‘playoff mode’ in a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

For Green, this is the part of the regular season when the Warriors will make their strong push toward the top of the Western Conference standings.

“We’re in playoff mode. We want to give ourselves the best position possible when it comes to seeding, and you’ve felt more of a sense of urgency over those last 26 games because you can see that light at the end of the tunnel, man,” Green said. “I don’t think people understand, BD, how it feels when you look up and they say Game 11 of 82. You can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. You can’t even see the All-Star break at the end of the tunnel.”

At this point in the regular season, Green and the Warriors have elevated their game to a new level.

“So, you pass the All-Star break, you’re rejuvenated,” Green said. “Now, you come back, like, alright, we can see that light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Warriors will look to extend their five-game winning streak against the Magic on Friday.