The Golden State Warriors temporarily ended their rivalry with the Houston Rockets with an emphatic 103-89 win in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA playoffs, but that has not dulled the feud between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks.

Immediately after returning home from the win, Green wasted no time criticizing Brooks for walking off the court without shaking any player's hand. The brazen star claimed Brooks could never be part of a “dynasty” because of the way he carries himself in moments like a playoff loss.

“Dillon Brooks ran off the court,” Green said on ‘The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.' “So when I say you see what guys are made of, he ran off the court… We all get it when you hoop. So if you're going to be on that type of time — wear shades at the press conference, you're going to be talking, you're going to be Mr. Big Bad Wolf — don't lose and then not face the music. I had a moment with Dillon Brooks back when he was with Memphis, and I said, ‘The dynasty starts after you.' The reason I said that is because of things like that.”

Green and Brooks got into each other's faces all series, as any NBA fan would expect. Both received a fair amount of public criticism throughout. Brooks was particularly put on blast for seemingly admitting he targeted Stephen Curry's injured hand when swiping at the ball.

Warriors' Draymond Green criticizes Dillon Brooks' influence

Green did not let Brooks off the hook easily, instead criticizing his lack of veteran leadership. Green called out his rival for having a negative influence on the younger Rockets players after noticing that third-year forward Tari Eason was also walking off the court without embracing any player.

“So then, guess what, Tari Eason does it; he leaves the court,” Green said. “I got love for Tari Eason… I ended up catching him right before he was about to walk out of the arena, and he was like walking this way so he didn't have to come by me. But in my distance, I could see him right there. I waved him down, dapped him up, and that was kind of a little save, but don't be that guy. You lose a series, but that's who Dillon Brooks is. [Brooks is] a sucker man, but Tari Eason, he's not.”

Despite the Rockets' stout perimeter defense all season long, they struggled to even dampen the flame the red-hot Warriors ignited in Game 7. Curry, Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler all topped 20 points, with Curry and Hield shooting a combined 13-for-21 from deep. Despite coming off a zero-point Game 6, Hield ended up as the Golden State hero, going an absurd 9-for-11 from three-point range to lead the team with 33 points.