The Denver Nuggets produced one of their best offensive displays of the season in their 142-135 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, and Jamal Murray was once again at the center of proceedings. Murray finished with a whopping 53 points off 19-28 shooting, another landmark day in the midst of what has proved to be a career season thus far.

And well, the Nuggets head coach David Adelman believes that he is also a shoo-in for the All-NBA First Team, per a post on X by Vinny Benedetto.

“I really hope that All-NBA is something that’s obvious and not an argument,” Adelman stated, referencing yet another “special night” for the 29-year-old.

Adelman claimed that he has had many such nights this season before rounding off both Murray and Nikola Jokic’s achievements with Denver, per The Athletic.

“It’s going to be really cool when this thing is over and we look back at what these two have done here together. We are really lucky in this city to have these two people playing for this basketball team,” he concluded.

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Murray went 9-14 from beyond the arc and also had six rebounds and four assists. The guard had already scored 33 by halftime, accounting for nearly half of Denver’s 68 points in the first two quarters.

The Canadian international is having a career season, posting his best ever averages of 25.4 points, 7.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He is also taking 7.4 three-pointers per game and 10.9 two-pointers per game, also career-highs.

Further, Murray’s three-point efficiency this season (42.6%) also slightly exceeds his career-high mark of 42.5%, which came during the 2023-24 season. These numbers have come alongside multiple game-winning performances, with Murray already having landed his first-ever All-Star call-up this season.

Of course, his coach used the occasion to also praise Nikola Jokic, who returned with a monster triple-double of 23 points, 21 rebounds and 19 assists. Jokic reached 6,000 career assists during the game despite going just 8-19 from the field. The Nuggets shot at an overall 56% and 50% from the three-point zone, with a majority of the credit going to Murray’s almost obscene shooting in the game.