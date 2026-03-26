The New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons are set to play on Thursday night. Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray are both dealing with injury concerns heading into the game. So, are the Pelicans stars playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Murphy and Murray are both impactful players. New Orleans is looking to pull off an upset on Thursday night, so having Murphy and Murray on the floor will be crucial.

Here's everything we know about their injury statuses ahead of tip-off.

Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray's injury statuses vs. Pistons

Murphy is dealing with a right ankle sprain and Murray is listed on the injury report with right Achilles injury management. According to the NBA injury report, both players are questionable to play on Thursday.

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At 25-48, the Pelicans are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. The Pistons lead the Eastern Conference with a 52-20 record. Earning the victory on Thursday night will be a challenge, but the Pelicans will do everything they can to pull off the upset at home.

When it comes to the question of if Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray are playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans have six players listed on the injury report.

Trey Murphy III (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Dejounte Murray (right Achilles injury management): Questionable

Bryce McGowens (right small toe fracture): Out

Trey Alexander (G League two-way): Out

Hunter Dickinson (G League two-way): Out

Josh Oduro (G League two-way): Out

The Pistons were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks 130-129 on Wednesday. Thursday's game represents the second of a back-to-back for the Pistons, so their injury report has not been released as of this story's writing.