In a rare moment of vulnerability, Draymond Green stepped up to the podium after the Golden State Warriors' 117–110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 and did something unexpected—he called himself a “coward.” Green had skipped the mandatory media session after Game 3, a move he openly regretted.

“Before we start, I want to apologize to y'all,” Green said as he opened the press conference. “I didn't talk the other day. I was quite a bit frustrated. I didn't want to get myself fined, but more so, say something that would make it sound like an excuse. I didn't come up here and talk, and I felt like a coward when I got home.” His words quivered with the media and fans alike, a stark contrast to Green's usual fiery confidence.

In Game 3, Green fouled out with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, finishing with two points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and five turnovers in 29 minutes. His sixth foul came on a contested play against Jaden McDaniels, a call that drew criticism from both fans and analysts. The Warriors were down by two points at the time, and the Timberwolves capitalized on Green's absence to secure a 102–97 victory.

The veteran forward's frustration was understandable. The Warriors have been struggling in the series, now trailing the Timberwolves 3–1. Stephen Curry's absence due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain has left a massive gap in the Warriors' offense. Without their star point guard, Golden State has lacked rhythm and consistency, particularly during critical stretches.

In Game 4, the Warriors held a two-point lead at halftime, seemingly poised to even the series. But the third quarter proved disastrous. Minnesota outscored Golden State 39–17, marking the Warriors' worst third-quarter performance at home in franchise playoff history. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points, including 16 during the third-quarter blitz. Julius Randle added 31 points of his own, while Jaden McDaniels chipped in with a double-double, collecting 10 points and 13 rebounds.

For the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga was the bright spot with 23 points, and Jimmy Butler III contributed 14. However, their offense sputtered without Curry's playmaking. Golden State shot just 8-of-27 from three-point range, a paltry 29.6%, and committed 16 turnovers that led to easy points for Minnesota.

Green's comments reflect the pressure and accountability he feels as a leader. His willingness to admit fault is a testament to his growth and commitment to the team. With the series heading back to Minnesota for Game 5, the Warriors now face elimination. Curry's status remains uncertain, and the team will need to rally behind Green's leadership and rediscover their championship form if they hope to extend their postseason run.

Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday at the Target Center, where the Warriors will fight to keep their playoff hopes alive. Green's apology could be the first step toward rekindling the grit and fire that once defined their dynasty.