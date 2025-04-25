Prior to the announcement of the winner of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award, it was widely expected that veteran Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors would come away with his second trophy in that category. However, much like when a favored movie fails to win an Oscar, Green and his fans were somewhat shocked and dismayed that Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers won the award.

Draymond Green actually finished third in the voting for the award. In addition to finishing behind Mobley, Atlanta's Dyson Daniels took second place.

Green has been a noted defensive player throughout his 13-year career, all of which have been with the Warriors. The former Michigan State star has been a defensive stalwart throughout his career. He also plays the game on the edge, and his physical style have resulted in numerous fines and suspensions throughout the years.

Since Green has been a largely controversial player throughout his career — as well as a stellar defender — there is some thought that he may not have gotten a fair shake in the determination of the award winner. Much of that feeling comes from long-time Golden State supporters.

Hard to criticize Mobley, but it seemed to be time for Green

Mobley has emerged a full-fledged star in his fourth season with the Cavaliers. He is the first Cleveland player to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. His numbers were superb during the regular season, as he averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks.

“I mean, it definitely was a goal of mine coming into this year, I put all the work in, so it's a big day,” Mobley said after the Cavs defeated the Miami Heat Wednesday night in Game 2 of the playoff series between the two teams. “But I'm trying to be as focused as I can on the playoffs.”

Many NBA observers thought that Victor Wembanyama was destined to win the award for the majority of the season. However, when he was sidelined by a blood clot, the honor was wide open. When healthy, it seems likely that Wembanyama will be favored to win the honor on multiple occasions.

Mobley finished with 35 first-place votes and his name appeared on 85 out of 100 ballots. Daniels was second with 25 first-place votes while Draymond Green had 15 first-place votes.