Draymond Green has been campaigning for the Defensive Player of the Year award for weeks. With the Golden State Warriors rising to one of the best defensive teams in the league, Green's words have been backed by his great defensive players on the court. The arrival of Jimmy Butler to the Warriors' lineup has also boosted Green's impact.

These two stars have really fed off one another to help elevate Golden State back into the title conversation in the Western Conference. Green has always been one of the league's best all-around defenders, but Butler has helped unlock even more will to fight from the 35-year-old forward.

After again being the anchor to the Warriors' defense in their 121-116 play-in tournament win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, Butler made it clear that Draymond deserves to be called the 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“He's been doing everything on both sides of the ball. Specifically, on defense, he'll switch a matchup quick so he can get the switch and get back to the person he's supposed to be guarding,” Butler said of Green after Tuesday's win over Memphis. “It helps me a ton. It not only helps me, but it helps everybody. He's always in the right position. He's probably out of position a lot of times because we're not doing our job and he's covering up for everybody.

“I don’t care what anybody says, if that’s not the Defensive Player of the Year for you, I don’t know what to to tell you what is.”

Out of all the awards, the race for the Defensive Player of the Year honor is the one that is the most up in the air.

Green has made a strong and compelling case for himself over the final few weeks of the regular season. After all, he is the driving force behind Golden State's defensive success, and his versatility in constantly switching matchups and getting his teammates in the right position can't be overlooked.

While he may not lead the league in blocked shots or steals, Green is the conductor of a complicated and scrappy defensive scheme for the Warriors. Without him, this team wouldn't be in the top 20 defensively.

As much as Draymond appreciates the love and support from his teammate, he too wants everyone to recognize how special of a player Butler is. The newest Warriors star scored a game-high 38 points to help lift Golden State past Memphis on Tuesday night, and Green recognizes how special it is to be playing alongside Butler.

“Yeah, he’s different. You could just see a whole different intensity level and focus,” Green said of Butler. “I'm a basketball fan, so I've watched it on TV for years. To see it up close and personal, it's a real thing. Sometimes in the NBA, these guys get these nicknames and I'm like, ‘Man, stop it!' There's some other nicknames out there that aren't real! That one (Playoff Jimmy) is real.

“I'm happy he is on our side.”

The Warriors claimed the 7-seed in the Western Conference after defeating the Grizzlies. Golden State now prepares for what will be a battle with the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.