With Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on deck, the Golden State Warriors could use as many of their defenders as possible. That's why the latest news surrounding Gary Payton II is huge.

Payton II missed the Warriors' last game against the Houston Rockets due to an illness that had him, “sick as a dog,” according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Warriors get last minute injury update on Gary Payton II for Game 1 vs. Timberwolves

Gary Payton II played in six of the Warriors first round games before missing Game 7 against the Rockets because of illness. According to Kerr, Payton II was unable to eat anything and there was, “no way he can play,” in the game.

However, it appears as though Payton II's absence will last just one game, as the Warriors guard has been upgraded and appears poised to return to the court for Golden State in Game 1 against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard, the Warriors are expecting Payton to return and be available despite dealing with the illness and, apparently, inflammation in his left elbow.

The Warriors were able to hold off the Rockets without Payton II playing in the final game thanks to a historic Game 7 performance by guard Buddy Hield, who had a game-high 33 points and nine three-pointers.

Gary Payton II ended up playing six games and 16 minutes a night in the first round series, averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

During a video conference call with select members of the media on Monday afternoon, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that the team had yet to make a determination on the status of Gary Payton II because of the severity of his illness at the time. There was no mention of any left elbow inflammation, which must've flared up on Tuesday morning, but not enough to hold him out of Game 1.

“Yeah, we'll see,” Kerr said. “He was on the flight, but he wore a mask and he sat in the back away from the rest of the players. We don't know yet about his status for tomorrow.”

In 62 appearances this season, Gary Payton II averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the field.