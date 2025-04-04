A Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup never disappoint—it’s always must-see TV. With star power, drama, and high-level basketball, the rivalry packs it all. Tonight was no different, but this time, the drama dominated. Draymond Green’s controversial foul on LeBron James ignited fury in the four-time MVP, who demanded the officials enforce a harsh penalty.

It occurred early in the second half. Trailing by eleven, LeBron attacked the basket, looking to trim the lead to single digits. But Draymond Green met him at the rim, delivering a hard foul while doing everything he could to prevent LeBron’s shot from going in. The impact left LBJ shaken, and he crashed to the floor as Green appeared to try to steady him. The officials called a foul on Green, but LeBron wasn’t having it.

James quickly rose and confronted the officials, arguing that the foul should be deemed flagrant. The Lakers star was visibly animated on the sidelines, with JJ Redick supporting his stance. In response, the referees reviewed the play for a potential flagrant. However, after the replay, they saw no malicious intent from Green and upheld their initial call of a common foul.

But fans were quick to blast Draymond Green’s nasty foul on James:

"I need Draymond Green arrested IMMEDIATELY" one fan wrote.

“I need Draymond Green arrested IMMEDIATELY” one fan wrote.

“Thats a 90s hard foul.” said another.

While another fan wrote that it’s just a normal Draymond Green / LeBron James interaction saying, “Bahahaha… typical Green and James.”

The review of the foul was prompted by Draymond’s reputation, considering his past unsportsmanlike actions. However, the foul on James didn’t appear to justify the review. After the officials upheld the original call, the game carried on, with LBJ sinking one of his two free throws. Despite the controversy, it was Draymond who ultimately had the final word.

The Warriors avoiding a season sweep from the Lakers

In their three prior matchups this season, Los Angeles remained undefeated against Stephen Curry and the Warriors. LeBron James was dominant in each game, posting double-doubles and averaging 32.6 points.

Tonight, he sizzled in the second half. After scoring just eight points in the first quarter, LeBron exploded, finishing with 33 points and nine assists—his highest scoring game since returning from his groin injury.

Despite LeBron’s standout performance, the Lakers couldn’t pull out the win. The Warriors thwarted the season sweep with a 123-116 victory, claiming the most pivotal game of the series.

Green didn’t contribute much on the scoreboard, but he made a significant impact defensively with 11 rebounds and one block. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry posted 37 points, and Brandin Podziemski added 28 points to help secure the win.

The win pushed Golden State closer to securing an automatic playoff spot, placing them fifth in the standings with a 45-31 record. The Lakers remained in fourth at 46-30, just behind third-place Denver (47-30).

The Warriors and Lakers are locked in a fierce six-team battle for the final four automatic playoff spots in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, both vying for a top-six finish, picked up key wins.

Despite the victory, the Warriors are still in the play-in race. They hold only a half-game lead over the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, with the Clippers just one game behind. They'll return to the Chase Center tomorrow night to face the Nuggets, aiming to secure another win against a playoff-bound team.