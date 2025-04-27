The Golden State Warriors came into Game 3 of their opening round playoff series against the Houston Rockets a little shorthanded. They were without Jimmy Butler who had suffered an injury in Game 2. And if Warriors’ fans are to be believed, the team was even more behind the eight ball against the Rockets in Game 3 due to the officiating.

Warriors fans took to social media early in the first quarter over what they perceived as poor officiating against Stephen Curry. A clip was posted from the first quarter that showed Curry attempting a three-point shot and being hit by Dillon Brooks on his way down. No foul was called.

It’s important to note that, that was one play and not indicative of how the officiating has been overall in the first half of the game. Even so, fans unloaded on social media.

Just can't understand how that's not called. — Pay Day (@SpoPulse) April 27, 2025

It's not even basketball anymore. Wrestlemania was last weekend in Vegas he must have read the instructions wrong — MikeAranaShow (@MikeAranaShow) April 27, 2025

At this point, we need to file a civil lawsuit. Let's get this going. — Jayzilla (@jayzilla711) April 27, 2025

Blatant attempt to hurt a fellow basketball player. It's not even a genuine attempt to defend — Wehib (@Wehibbb) April 27, 2025

It certainly doesn’t help that Brooks was involved in the play. Brooks has history with the Warriors and Draymond Green in particular, and was even asked before the series began about how many ejections were going to happen.

There’s already been accusations of dirty play in this series after the Butler injury. Amen Thompson crashed into Butler’s back while attempting to go after his own missed shot. The play had Warriors fans crying foul, and with Brooks accusing Green of making the actual dirty play by shoving Thompson into Butler’s back.

As of publication, the Warriors held a slim, one point lead over the Rockets in Game 3. In playoff history, the winner of Game 3 in a series tied 1-1, goes on to win the series 73.3 percent of the time, according to the NBA’s official page.

While the Rockets are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors are the more experienced and veteran team. They managed to steal home court by getting a 1-1 split in Houston.