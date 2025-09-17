Stephen Curry, at the age of 37, is entering what will be his 17th season in the NBA. The four-time champion and the Warriors talisman is still going at an elite level and looks determined to lead his team to another ring.

That is also evident in the way he is going about his offseason work. Curry recently posted an image of a gym workout on his Instagram story, and fans could hardly contain their excitement. In it, Curry can be seen lifting a weight plate in either hand.

Championship number 5 loading

However, what struck the most were his muscular, veiny arms — a seemingly huge upgrade from last season. Wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, Curry’s jacked image led to a range of Warriors fans expressing hope over the new season.

“Championship number 5 loading,” one fan wrote, clearly expecting this new-look Curry to take the NBA by a storm next campaign.

Already seen as the best shooter of all time, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last season while shooting at almost 45% from the field and nearly 40% from deep.

“it’s funny bc he’s actually gonna win the chip this year. I wonder what excuses they’ll come up with then,” another fan wrote, already foreseeing the excuses rivals may come up with when Curry leads the Warriors to a ring.

Another fan was more realistic, suggesting that the Warriors simply did not have the depth to pull it off.

“With all due respect…stop the cap. Once he gets injured…it's over for Warriors,” they wrote.

However, the overall sentiment was pretty clear, with one fan joking, “Bro on roids.”

Needless to say, the physical transformation is very evident. Whether that will have an impact on his game remains to be seen. However, Stephen Curry being in better shape only spell good things for the Warriors, who are still looking for a solution to their Jonathan Kuminga-shaped problem.