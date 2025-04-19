Gary Payton II decided to have some fun with Golden State Warriors fans by going undercover.

The Warriors posted a video on social media that lasted for six and a half minutes featuring Payton II on Friday. Throughout the video, he wore a disguise as a team store employee, hiding himself from fans who might recognize him.

He had humorous interactions with the Warriors fanbase, providing them team merchandise while doing his best to not give himself away so fans could catch on to what he was doing.

What lies ahead for Gary Payton II, Warriors

It was a hilarious moment for Gary Payton II to have with Warriors fans before they gear up for a huge first-round series in the NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors boast a high-level veteran star core with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green leading the way. Despite being in their mid-to-late 30s, the trio have shown they can still provide remarkable production on both sides of the ball as they look to lead the squad with a successful postseason run.

They also have several role players who will provide significant contributions throughout their playoff journey. Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Kevon Looney, and Quinten Post are among those who may have important performances throughout certain games.

Golden State finished the regular season with a 48-34 record, securing the seventh seed after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. They return to the playoffs after missing it the year prior, looking to make their first deep run since their 2022 championship.

The Warriors will prepare for their first-round series against the Houston Rockets. Game 1 will take place on April 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET.